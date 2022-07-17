The Aurrie: Celebrating a year at the heart of Lower Largo

The Aurrie in Lower Largo opened on July 17, 2021, just in time for last year’s Arts Week, and it was again a major hub of activity for this year’s festival of music and art.

Run by Helen and David Peacock, The Aurrie is a café, arts and events space, which, in its first 12 months, has become a busy community hub,.

Locals and visitors enjoy fresh barista coffee, home baking, breakfasts and lunches in a warm and welcoming space, right next to Lower Largo Beach and Fife Coastal Path.

David Peacock and Helen Ross (right) with business owners Carol and Anne Duff.

Space is also provided for local artists and crafters – with exhibitions changing throughout the year – as well as an arts and crafts corner, showcasing some one-time-only pieces created in Fife.

The Aurrie has even created a name for itself as a venue for hosting some brilliant events.

The first year has featured performances by The Skids, Rab Noakes, Charlotte Whittle and James Mackenzie; and there have been many comedy nights, including one featuring Fred MacAuley

As well as all this, there are regular clubs and classes – everything from meditation and pilates, to tabletop games.

The Aurrie is a popular venue with both local people and visitors to the village.

And Helen and David, who also run Lily’s Larder, work with the community to provide over 100 meals a week to The Peoples Pantry in Leven.

There was also a fundraising event for British Ukrainian Aid,which raised over £10.000.

Helen said: “Largo Arts Week marked our first year in business. Looking back, battling through Covid, lockdowns and now the cost of living crisis, we can’t believe how far we have come in just a year.

The Aurrie, based in the former Largo Baptist Church, is celebrating its first anniversary this week.

“It just goes to show what an amazing community we have, and why, in various ways, from hosting community built events to providing 100 meals a week to The People’s Pantry, we love being there for our community and visitors.

“This place is special, and we have been supported amazingly, even through the quiet winter months.

“We have been made to feel so welcome, and have comments daily on what an asset we are to the area.

"We have made ourselves accessible which is something we were passionate about.

Event at The Aurrie have included a gig by The Skids.

“We can’t wait to continue to offer the people of Lower Largo and the surrounding area somewhere to come – to see local art, come to a special event, join one of our clubs/classes or simply for a bite to eat or a coffee. We are excited for what the future holds.”

None of what The Aurrie has achieve could have been done without Carol and Andy Duff, who bought the former Largo Baptist Church and converted it into the space it is today.

They have taken an active role in ensuring the business is a success.