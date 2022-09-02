The Boudingait: 10 years in business a good reason for Fife pub to celebrate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously The Drookit Dug, The Boudingait – situated on Bonnygate, at the top of Lady Wynd – first opened its doors on September 3, 2012.

Owner Lorna Lidderdale had 17 years of experience managing various bars, restaurants and clubs in Nottinghamshire before moving to Cupar in 2008. When The Drookit Dug came on the market in early 2012, she decided it would make a perfect community-orientated pub – and made the decision to “do it for myself” and started her own business.

Her vision was a simple one – to offer a traditional pub experience for all. No TV, no jukebox, no gaming machines, just good old-fashioned banter in a friendly atmosphere.

The Boudingait has enjoyed a successful first decade, receiving many awards and accolades for its food, drinks and friendly atmposphere.

And it's certainly been a successful approach - with multiple awards to prove it.

The awards include – and this is by no means them all – Scottish Thistle Awards Best Bar 2017/18 and 2018/2019; Scottish Retail Business Awards Scotland's Best Licensed Premises 2016/17, and best in Fife 2017/18, 2018/2019 and 2021; Good Food Awards 2021 and 2022 for Delicious Dishes; and SME Best Upscale Bar & Restaurant in Fife 2019 and 2020, and Best Fife Rustic Gastropub 2021. There have been many more, but you get the picture…

As a nod to the town’s history, the name The Boudingait comes from the old name for Bonnygate, which until 1580 had been known as Boudingait. It’s now firmly established in the town, and has an excellent reputation thanks to Lorna and her team including head chef Stuart McAlpine and front of house manager Dawn Hope.

A menu of freshly cooked pub lunches and specials is on offer, alongside a wide choice of drinks.

Lorna said: “We’ve designed our bar specifically to create a place to perfectly waste your time in the least useful manner. Our aim is to provide you with the best beverages, great food, the best service and the mildest banter for a reasonable price. If you leave having forgotten some vitally important piece of information, rest assured that we will have replaced it with something irrelevant and useless.

“We pride ourselves on trying to offer a seriously comfortable and fun drinking and dining experience.

“We haven’t spent years seeking the long-lost bitters of New Orleans; we don’t stir our drinks with Unicorn horns or sprinkle them with the dandruff of Ulysses.

“We just believe in serving great food and drinks.”

Lorna and her team have worked hard to create a welcoming atmosphere.

Lorna continued: “The team at the Boudingait is small, and the relationships between them are strong. This is clear to see and our regulars have a superb rapport with the whole team.

“We have no jukebox, no gaming machines and no televisions, just good old Boudingait Banter… oh, and Etch-a-Sketches for the children, or as we like to tell them, Vintage iPads!

“Finishing touches and the little details go a long way. With every booking we take, the tables get a personalised miniature blackboard with the time and surname written on – some of the staff's spelling have caused great laughs!

“Tables are always candlelit from morning to last orders and, of course, we keep a box of candles and balloons for birthdays!”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Four-legged friends are welcome in The Boudingait.