The Cress Company Celebrates Coveted National Award Win

Dunfermline-based Cress Company has been presented with the Fortec New Member of the Year Award in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the network during its first year of membership.

The award, sponsored by The Barcode Warehouse, was presented at the Pall-Ex Group's ‘Future of Excellence’ Annual Awards gala, held on February 1 at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham. Fortec is part of the Pall-Ex Group, a recognised leader in palletised freight distribution supported by an award-winning network of independent hauliers comprising over 130 shareholder members.

Cress Company is an ambient and chilled speciality, artisan food distributor, supplying a range of independent retail customers including delis, cafés, farm shops, garden centres, butchers, fishmongers, bars and hotels across the UK.

Barry Byers, Managing Director at Pall-Ex Group commented: “We are delighted that Cress Company has won the Fortec New Member of the Year accolade, underlining the company’s dedication and hard work over the last 12 months. Cress Company has made a fantastic impact since joining the network, and it is wonderful to be able to highlight the progression and development of the business.”

The Cress Company were presented with the Fortec New Member of the Year award

Rodger Caldwell, Operations Manager at The Cress Company said: “It’s an honour to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team. The service level expectation of our core business has been carried through into the Pall-Ex/Fortec business. Being part of the Fortec Distribution Network has allowed us to continue growing at a remarkable rate and we are looking forward to continuing the successful partnership in the future.”

To find out more about The Cress Company, visit: www.thecressco.co.uk

To find out more about Fortec Distribution Network, visit: fortec-distribution.com