The eight Fife hotels recognised at the National Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards

Eight Fife hotels were among the winners at the National Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards recently.

The awards celebrate excellence in the Scottish hospitality industry, recognising outstanding hotels, teams, and individuals who go above and beyond.

Fairmont St Andrews walked away with three awards on the night.

The hotel on the outskirts of the town was named Golf Resort of the Year.

Two of its staff member were also recognised with awards. Kai Winkler, general manager, won Scottish Hotelier of the Year, while assistant event manager Rhiannon Malley was Rising Star Manager of the Year.

Kai Winkler said: “We’re delighted to have won multiple awards which reflects the passion, dedication and hard work which is put in every day from all of the team at Fairmont St Andrews. We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as the Golf Resort of the Year 2025 and we will continue to strive to provide an excellent experience for every guest that visits our property. I’m thrilled to see Rhiannon Malley win the Rising Star Manager of the Year award as she continues to excel in her role and develop her career with Fairmont St Andrews. We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented team in every aspect of running the hotel.”

There were also two awards for several of the Kingdom’s hotels including Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch which was named the winner in the National Weddings of the Year and the Interior Design categories.

Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel also received two wins – the Contemporary Weddings Award and also Shirley Sangster won a Manager Gold Medal.

The Inn at Kingsbarns was the national winner of the Community Inn of the Year award, and there was a Chef Excellence Medal for Allan Kay.

The other Fife hotels recognised at the awards were Seaton House in St Andrews (Opening of the Year); the Lomond Hills Hotel, Freuchie (Community Hotel Renewal); the Old Course Hotel and Spa, St Andrews (Luxury Weddings) and Rusacks, St Andrews (St Andrews Hotel of the Year).

The National Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards are part of the expanded Scottish Hotels Support Program, working alongside ScotHot and the Scottish Tourism Alliance to honour the very best in the industry. The award judges are anonymous but include top industry experts, CEOs, hotel general managers, recognised chefs and leaders.