The Farmers Son announced as Great British Food Award finalist 2025

The Fife-based producer The Farmers Son has been shortlisted in the prestigious Great British Food Awards 2025.

The Great British Food Awards were launched in 2014 to celebrate the very best artisanal produce in the food and drink industry. They highlight the very best Great Britain has to offer and give producers like us the chance to stand out from the crowd. Their judging panel comprises some of the most acclaimed chefs, food critics and influencers in the country, and each product undergoes a rigorous judging process before they crown the winners.

The Farmers Son’s Black Pudding has been shortlisted in the Butcher Counter category for the awards this year, amongst many respected businesses across the country. The Farmers Son focus on traditional methods and low food miles.

Their goal is to produce flavours that resonate with authenticity while ensuring every bite is memorable. They use a unique blend of locally sourced Scotch beef, Scottish oats and spices using a 100-year-old recipe for a flavour and texture they can be proud of.

The Farmers Son award-winning Black Pudding

Pete Mitchell, founder of The Farmers Son said: “The Great British Food Awards are some of the most recognised awards in the food and drink industry, so we are incredibly honoured for our Black Pudding to be announced as a finalist alongside so many fantastic businesses up and down the country."

This recognition reinforces The Farmers Son’s commitment to quality and tradition. Winners will be announced at the end of October and you can view the full list of finalists here.

You can follow The Farmers Son Instagram or Facebook page for updates or sign up to their newsletter to discover recipes, offers and much more.