The Fife businesses hoping to win at the 2024 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards

John Ogilvie from Montagues is in the running for HOSPO Manager of the Year accolade. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Three Fife businesses are among the finalists of this year’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

The awards, run by industry magazine DRAM, are Scotland’s longest running hospitality awards and the winners will be crowned at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 27.

Over the last three decades the event has become known as one of the most prestigious events in Scotland’s licensed trade calendar as they celebrate the people and hospitality venues across the country that make the industry the success it is.

This year’s finalists include Hugo’s Bar and Pavilion in Dalgety Bay, which is up for the Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality; The Physician in St Andrews for the Kopparberg New Bar of the Year Award and John Ogilvie from Montagues in Kirkcaldy who is hoping to win the HOSPO Manager of the Year accolade.

Organiser Susan Young said: “I would like to congratulate all our finalists from around the country. Their customers have voted in their 1000s to ensure their favourite pubs, bars, restaurants and bar staff get the recognition they deserve.

“Despite the pressures hospitality faces, these businesses have worked hard at keeping and pleasing their customers and their hard work has been recognised. Our mystery shoppers and judges have also been incredibly positive about the standard of entry and the fantastic service they received on their visits.”