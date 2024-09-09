The Fife businesses on shortlist for Scottish Asian Food and Curry Awards 2024

A number of Fife businesses have been shortlisted for this year's Scottish Asian Food and Curry Awards.

A number of eateries across the Kingdom are hoping to taste success at this year’s Scottish Asian Food and Curry Awards.

Businesses from across Fife are among those from all over Scotland to have been shortlisted for the annual awards ceremony.

The awards recognise the exceptional talents and innovative creations that have shaped the Asian food scene across Scotland.

Those local businesses in the running this year include Jahangir Tandoor, St Andrews and Namaste Indian, Dunfermline who are both in the running for Curry Kings of Scotland (Central), and The Viceroy Fine Dining and Royal Bengal both in Dunfermline are in the same category but for the south east region.

Five restaurants across the Kingdom are hoping to claim the title of Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central) at the awards with Dhoom, Dunfermline; Shimla Palace, Cowdenbeath; Eastern Touch at Anstruther; Shimla Dining, Coaltown of Wemyss and Royal Bengal, Dunfermline all in the running.

Those in the running for the same title in the south east region are Gulshan Tandoori, Inverkeithing and Apricot Restaurant, Dunfermline.

Gulshan Tandoori in Inverkeithing and Royal Bengal, Dunfermline are up for Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year, while Annapurna Gurkha in Kirkcaldy is hoping to win the award for Nepalese Restaurant of the Year.

Koku Shi in Kirkcaldy has been shortlisted for the Japanese Restaurant of the Year category, and Udon Thai Street Food in Leven is up for Thai Restaurant of the Year.

In the Asian Street Food of the Year category, Jin’s Kitchen in Dunfermline and Mystic Dragon in Cupar are among the finalists.

Fabric in Dunfermline is in the running for Outstanding Asian Restaurant of the Year; Antioch, Dunfermline has been shortlisted for Turkish Restaurant of the Year and Shabab Tandoori in Dunfermline is hoping to win the title of Curry Takeaway of the Year.

CombiniCo, St Andrews and Mystic Dragon, Cupar are among the finalists for the Asian Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year category.

The Kebab Takeaway of the Year shortlist includes Jonaldo’s Kebab House in Kirkcaldy.

This year's awards also includes a category for the Best of Fife. Those in the running for this award are Aangan Indian Restaurant and Grill, Cupar; Namaste, Dunfermline; Yak and Yeti, Leven; Koku Shi, Dunfermline; CombiniCo, St Andrews; Panas, Dunfermline; Handi, Glenrothes; Asian Cuisine, Cowdenbeath; Annapurna Gurkha, Kirkcaldy and Tanon, St Andrews.

A spokesperson for awards, which are now in their fifth year, said: “We are immensely proud of the finalists who have made it to this stage. Their dedication to preserving traditional recipes while introducing innovative approaches to Asian cooking is truly commendable.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 25.