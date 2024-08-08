The nine Fife businesses shortlisted for the Food Awards Scotland 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine Fife eateries have been shortlisted in the Food Awards Scotland 2024.

For over a decade the awards have been an annual celebration of Scotland’s food scene, honouring the top culinary destinations while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights.

The local businesses in the running for the awards, which will be presented at a ceremony on August 26, are Eastern Touch at Anstruther for Best Indian Establishment; Asian Cuisine, Cowdenbeath for Best Pan Asian Restaurant; The Seafood Restorante, St Andrews for Best Seafood Establishment; Novelli’s, Burntisland for Dessert Outlet of the Year; Beijing Banquet, Glenrothes for Best Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year; The Peat Inn for Best of South Scotland and Relish It, Kirkcaldy for Best Street Food.

Two Fife delis are in the running for the Deli of the Year category – Rocca Italian Deli in St Andrews and Elie Deli in Elie.

Four of the nine finalists from Fife.

The awards showcase the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros.

A spokesperson for the 10th Food Awards Scotland 2024, said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. This is another amazing opportunity to showcase the absolute best of the food scene in Scotland.

“These awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them finalists the best of luck.”