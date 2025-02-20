The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews celebrates 20 years with the launch of the 'Icons' Menu

This milestone celebrates 20 years of excellence in delivering the finest Scottish seafood, impeccable service, and an unforgettable coastal dining experience. Since opening in 2004, The Seafood Ristorante has become synonymous with high-quality, locally sourced seafood, innovative culinary techniques, and breathtaking views of St Andrews Bay on the Fife coast.

Over the years, this unique glass restaurant located over the beach has earned a reputation as a must-visit destination for food lovers, both locally and internationally. To celebrate its 20-year anniversary, the ‘Icons’ menu pays homage to the restaurant’s most beloved dishes.

Curated by Executive Chef Davy Aspin and his team, this exclusive menu showcases the very best of Scottish seafood. Highlights on the Icons menu customers will remember, include Anstruther Lobster Linguine, a dish that reintroduced with the restaurant in 2017 using locally sourced Lobster from a dedicated East Neuk boat; Baked Orkney Scallop, a long-time customer favourite enhanced with an incredible Asian dressing; Steamed Day Boat Halibut with mussel and butter tartare sauce; North Sea Turbot with a rich chicken butter sauce and a one-of-a-kind Tiramisu to round off the experience.

“It’s important to celebrate and recognise such a significant milestone,” said Stefano Pieraccini, owner of The Seafood Ristorante. “This anniversary is not just about looking back at our history, but also embracing our future. The ‘Icons’ menu allows us to honour the dishes that have defined us while continuing to innovate and evolve. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating 20 years of a truly special restaurant.”

The restaurant’s 20th anniversary celebrations run from February 20 to mid-April, featuring special events and exclusive dining experiences throughout the year. The Seafood Ristorante remains committed to sustainability, sourcing the freshest ingredients, and delivering an exceptional hospitality experience to every guest. The Icons menu is priced at £80 for two courses and £95 for three courses. The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews is listed on The Michelin Guide.

For reservations and more information about The Seafood Ristorante and its 20th-anniversary celebrations, please visit https://www.theseafoodrestaurant.com

Open Tuesday - Saturday weekly at Bruce Embankment, St Andrews.

1 . Contributed Steamed Day Boat Halibut with mussel and butter tartare sauce Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The exquisite restaurant is located on St Andrews Bay in the Fife Town Photo: Submitted Photo Sales