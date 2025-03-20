The six Fife businesses shortlisted for the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards

By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

Six Fife businesses have been shortlisted for the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

The awards, which are now in their 13th year, recognise and celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry.

Members of the public have voted for their favourite businesses, securing them a place as a finalist, but the final decision on who will take home the prizes rests on a judging panel.

The Greenhouse Bar and Grill in Cupar’s Bonnygate is in the running for three awards – Best Family Restaurant; Best Social Responsibility and Best Eco Friendly Venue.

The Golf Inn at Ladybank is one of six businesses in the Kingdom to have reached the finals of the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards 2025. (Pic: Google Maps)
The Golf Inn at Ladybank is one of six businesses in the Kingdom to have reached the finals of the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards 2025. (Pic: Google Maps)

While the Golf Inn at Ladybank has reached the finals in the Best Music Venue and Best Independent Bar in the East categories.

Also in the running for the Best Independent Bar in the East award are the Albert Tavern in Freuchie and The Wheatsheaf in Kirkcaldy.

The Laurel Bank in Markinch is up for Best Hotel Bar and Styx in Glenrothes is on the shortlist in the Best Sports Bar category.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow in May 1, 2025.

