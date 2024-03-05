Therapy massage business Secret Garden Rooms expands to bigger base in Kirkcaldy
The Secret Garden Rooms was launched by Carol Anne Brown, operating out of a base in her garden before moving into John Smith Business Park where she has now relocated into a larger unit.
Carol Anne explained, “The oncology massage side of the business has really taken off as I am the only one in Fife and one of the only in Scotland that offers Lymphatic massage for post operative clients, lymphedema and lipodema management. Often as part of treatment for cancer lymphoedema can occur from the removal of lymph nodes and is unfortunately a lifelong management. Post surgery we deal with elective and non-elective surgeries. Lymphatic drainage rapidly speeds up the recovery, reducing swelling in the area and promotes healing.
“I get referrals from patients at the hospitals who have undertaken cancer treatment. I feel that this side of the business is the most important and rewarding aspect. I look forward to developing this area further in the future.”
Carol Anne started out as a massage/spa therapist at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews in 2005. Since then, she has travelled the world with Virgin Atlantic as an in-flight beauty therapist and worked at Virgin’s Limited Edition in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco before becoming a spa manager in Switzerland, working on super yachts, gaining experience in Australia and New Zealand and latterly as an international training manager, training therapists all over the world.
On returning to her home town of Kirkcaldy, she started her own therapy massage business, with on-going support from Business Gateway Fife.
Her business adviser, Catherine Bartle commented, “We assisted Carol Anne with the funding for training on post-op lymphatic drainage and when she moved into the bigger unit last year, we were able to secure her access to a Financial Support to Business grant so she could undertake renovations to the premises.” Carol Anne added, “I am grateful to the advice and support I have received from Catherine at Business Gateway Fife. She has certainly helped me make the right decisions and move the business in the right direction.”