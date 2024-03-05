Therapy massage business Secret Garden Rooms expands to bigger base in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Secret Garden Rooms was launched by Carol Anne Brown, operating out of a base in her garden before moving into John Smith Business Park where she has now relocated into a larger unit.

Carol Anne explained, “The oncology massage side of the business has really taken off as I am the only one in Fife and one of the only in Scotland that offers Lymphatic massage for post operative clients, lymphedema and lipodema management. Often as part of treatment for cancer lymphoedema can occur from the removal of lymph nodes and is unfortunately a lifelong management. Post surgery we deal with elective and non-elective surgeries. Lymphatic drainage rapidly speeds up the recovery, reducing swelling in the area and promotes healing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I get referrals from patients at the hospitals who have undertaken cancer treatment. I feel that this side of the business is the most important and rewarding aspect. I look forward to developing this area further in the future.”

Carol Ann Brown and Michelle Winter at The Secret Garden Rooms therapy massage business which has moved into bigger premises in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Carol Anne started out as a massage/spa therapist at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews in 2005. Since then, she has travelled the world with Virgin Atlantic as an in-flight beauty therapist and worked at Virgin’s Limited Edition in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco before becoming a spa manager in Switzerland, working on super yachts, gaining experience in Australia and New Zealand and latterly as an international training manager, training therapists all over the world.

On returning to her home town of Kirkcaldy, she started her own therapy massage business, with on-going support from Business Gateway Fife.