These Aldi stores in Fife have job vacancies

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 19:21 BST

Aldi is hiring at stores across Fife.

A total of 13 jobs are available, including full and part-time positions such as store assistant and cleaner.

Aldi’s vacancies are in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, St Andrews, Dunfermline, and Glenrothes .

Store assistants earn a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

Aldi has vacancies at stores across Fife

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director, said: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family. We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

More at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk

