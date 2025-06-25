These Aldi stores in Fife have job vacancies

Aldi is hiring at stores across Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 13 jobs are available, including full and part-time positions such as store assistant and cleaner.

Aldi’s vacancies are in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, St Andrews, Dunfermline, and Glenrothes .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store assistants earn a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

Aldi has vacancies at stores across Fife

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director, said: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family. We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”