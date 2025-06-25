These Aldi stores in Fife have job vacancies
A total of 13 jobs are available, including full and part-time positions such as store assistant and cleaner.
Aldi’s vacancies are in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, St Andrews, Dunfermline, and Glenrothes .
Store assistants earn a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.
The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director, said: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family. We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”
More at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.