Thomas Cook staff post touching thank you note in Fife shop

Staff at Thomas Cook’s Kirkcaldy shop have posted a heartfelt thank you note to customers.

The handwritten letter was posted at the door of the High Street shop which closed when the 178-year old business collapsed after failing to find £200m to stay afloat earlier this month.

The staff say they were devastated at the closure, and the fact they didn’t get the opportunity to say goodbye to customers they had dealt within, in many cases, for a number of years.

The note was posted just after news that Hays Travel had stepped in to take over Thomas Cook’s entire retail portfolio after reaching a deal with the Official Receiver.

It was written by “the Thomas Cook girls” – Fiona, Karen, Harley and Sarah.

Addressed to “all our customers” it said: “We would like to thank you for all your custom over the years. It was an absolute pleasure. We miss you all.

“We are devastated at what happened,and that we never got a chance to say goodbye – we really thought this would never happen.

“The four of us now have new jobs – not in travel – but, as you may be aware, Hays Travel, are opening up a lot the old Thomas Cook stores, and all the existing staff at the Glenrothes branch will be there if you would like them to book your future holidays. They are fan!

“Thank you once again, the Thomas Cook girls.” Today, the new owners confirmed plans to re-open 55 High Street stores across Scotland – 17 are already back in business, with 11 more scheduled to start up again from Monday.

The company hopes to take on as many of the 2500 former Thomas Cook employees as possible in the coming weeks, doubling its workforce.

Steven Reilly, regional manager for East Scotland, said: “Having worked for Thomas Cook for 21 years the news of the company’s demise was hard to take.

“On that same day I had a call with John at Hays and was invited to Sunderland. I was so impressed with the set up and the plans for the future.

“There is a real family feel at Hays that I immediately warmed to.

“We are all now looking forward to the future under the Hays Travel banner and continue to look after our customers in the same great locations with many of the same friendly and experienced teams.”

Irene Hays, owner of the Hays Travel Group, said: “Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand and a pillar of the UK and the global travel industry.

“We will build on the good things Thomas Cook had – not least its people – and that will put us in even better stead for the future.”