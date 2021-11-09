Thornton tearoom named as a grand finalist in the Food Awards Scotland 2021

Serendipi-Tea, which is located on Main Street in the town, is a vintage tearoom and gift shop that serves breakfast, light lunches and scrumptious homebaking.

A previous winner of the award in 2018, the popular tea and cake spot is hoping to bring the trophy back to Fife for a second time.

Fiona and Lloyd Greenaway have been at the helm of the popular tearoom since 2015.

Owned and ran by husband and wife team, Fiona and Lloyd Greenaway, the cafe is a winner of multiple awards and was recently named as the best place in Scotland to treat yourself to a scone.

Fiona said: “Its a real privilege to have been named as a finalist in the Food Awards Scotland, and as we’re the only cafe in Fife to be nominated we’re really hoping to win this year.

“We were recently named as the best place in Scotland to get a scone so everyone in Fife has been piling in to try one – it’s been really hectic as we’re so busy!

The tearoom has something for everyone.

"I would say that we are famous for our cheesecakes as people from all over Scotland and even England come to have a taste.”

From scones and traybakes, to breakfast and lunches, Serendipi-Tea offers a whole host of treats to satisfy even the sweetest tooth.

"We start baking at 5:00am,” Fiona said. “And offer everything from fancy cooked breakfasts, cakes and treats, and afternoon teas.

A slice of Serendipi-Tea's famous cheesecake.

“We’ve even started taking orders for cheesecakes for Christmas time – we’re at 150 orders all ready!"

Even though Fiona and Lloyd are busy making delicious food for the people of Thornton and beyond, the dynamic duo still find time to run events and fayres in the town hall at weekends to help give back to the community who have supported them since opening in 2015.

"We try to do things for the local community as a way to give back, we have recently held a craft fayre in the town hall with all of the money raised going back into the community for various different projects – we’re very grateful that the people in the town have stuck by us.”

