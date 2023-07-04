Three Fife businesses are winners at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023

Anstruther’s The Wee Chippy and Eastern Touch at Anstruther were among the winners at Monday’s awards ceremony securing the Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year and Indian Restaurant of the Year titles respectively.

The event brought together chefs, industry professionals and food enthusiasts to honour the talent and outstanding establishments across Scotland. The awards, in their second year, showcased the breadth and depth of the country’s gastronomic offerings, celebrating excellence in various categories from fine dining to street food.

Dunfermline’s Antioch Restaurant won the award for Turkish Restaurant of the Year.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther has been named Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023. (Pic: submitted)

A spokesperson for The Scottish Restaurant Awards said: “These Awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene. By acknowledging their achievements, we aim to inspire continued innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists. Their commitment to excellence has undoubtedly raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape.”