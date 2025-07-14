Three Fife businesses shortlisted for British Burger Awards 2025

Three Fife businesses have been named as finalists in the British Burger Awards.

The awards, which are taking place for the first time this year, aim to recognise not just the best burgers in the country, but the passionate people and innovative businesses that bring them to life.

Burger Island in Burntisland and St Andrews’ Blackhorn Burgers and Saints Sizzle Classic Hamburgers are all in the running for the title of Best of Scotland in the awards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Stoke on Trent in September.

Burger Island in Burntisland is one of the local businesses hoping to be named Best of Scotland at the British Burger Awards 2025.

The awards, organised by Oceanic Events, will see independent operators, high street chains and street food pioneers all come together to compete for top spot.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.

“This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”