Three Fife firms welcome trade boost from major conference
Three Glenrothes businesses have headed south to take part in a major conference.
Fife Fabrications (Fifab), Eurospray Ltd, and Quality Precision Electronics (QPE) attended the three-day event manufacturing and electronics conference at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.
It was FiFab’s 19th year attending.
John Penman, managing director, said: “We had great footfall over the three days with many new contacts made along with a high number of existing customers visiting the stand.”
Eurospreay were there for a fourth year, with Jim Fairnie, MD, adding: “The event is the perfect opportunity for businesses like ourselves to raise their profile and show what Fife companies have to offer.”
The conference was also a hit with QPE making their third appearance.
Russell Dillon, managing director, said: “Fife Council and the Trade Development Programme has once again stepped up and assisted local companies who express an interest in growing their business. We thank them for all of their support on this show and activities through the year.”