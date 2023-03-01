Fife Fabrications (Fifab), Eurospray Ltd, and Quality Precision Electronics (QPE) attended the three-day event manufacturing and electronics conference at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

It was FiFab’s 19th year attending.

John Penman, managing director, said: “We had great footfall over the three days with many new contacts made along with a high number of existing customers visiting the stand.”

FiFab was one of the firms to attend the conference

Eurospreay were there for a fourth year, with Jim Fairnie, MD, adding: “The event is the perfect opportunity for businesses like ourselves to raise their profile and show what Fife companies have to offer.”

The conference was also a hit with QPE making their third appearance.

