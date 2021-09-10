Three Fife students join Stagecoach East Scotland as engineering apprentices

All three will undertake their apprenticeships at depots in Fife.

Molly Stevensen will be based at Glenrothes, while Ben Jurecki has joined Aberhill, and Jack Cowin has started at Dunfermline.

The new additions bring the total number of apprentices in East Scotland up to 18, with four apprentices set to complete their fourth and final year this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three new apprentices are all set to make a step on their career ladders.

All of those about to finish their apprenticeship have been found permanent placements within the business.

Dave Stewart, engineering director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: "We're always delighted to welcome new apprentices on board, and this year is no different.

"Our four-year apprenticeship scheme is critical to our future success and is integral for gaining, retaining and developing the best new talent within the industry.

“The quality of our apprentice recruitment has always been really high, and we hope that our new apprentices continue to uphold that same high standard."

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome our three new apprentices, and endlessly proud of all of those undertaking our scheme.”

Stagecoach run a four year programme for apprentices.

Apprentices can join the schemes at a number of UK locations, starting in August or September each year.

The first three years are spent learning in the depot and attending a specialist training college in Glasgow. At the end of the first three years, apprentices gain their Modern Apprenticeship in Bus and Coach Engineering Maintenance.

The fourth year of the programme has been specially designed by Stagecoach UK Bus. It is approved and certificated by the Institute of the Motor Industry. During the course, apprentices continue to develop the skills they’ve already learned by attending in-house courses and manufacturer's technical courses.

During their apprenticeship, they are paired with a fully trained mentor to guide them through the programme until such time as they are ready to undertake the exams and receive their certification.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.