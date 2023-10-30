Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Kirk butcher, from Cardenden. Scooped three gold awards at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The heats were held at Forth Valley College last month with judges samples pies from more than 190 entrants from across Scotland. The panel, which included experts, food writers and interested consumers, were blown away by the quality, innovation and craft in each pie

The Fife shop won gold for its traditional steak pie, its steak pie with sausage, and its chicken, ham and leek pie.

Simon Coles, sales manager of The Dalesman Group, sponsor of the Steak Pie evaluation said: “To be crowned champion in this category truly demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing consistent, high-quality products to customers. We would like to thank all those who took part and congratulate all the winners.”