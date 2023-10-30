Three gold awards for pies made by Fife butcher at Scottish awards
Andrew Kirk butcher, from Cardenden. Scooped three gold awards at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.
The heats were held at Forth Valley College last month with judges samples pies from more than 190 entrants from across Scotland. The panel, which included experts, food writers and interested consumers, were blown away by the quality, innovation and craft in each pie
The Fife shop won gold for its traditional steak pie, its steak pie with sausage, and its chicken, ham and leek pie.
Simon Coles, sales manager of The Dalesman Group, sponsor of the Steak Pie evaluation said: “To be crowned champion in this category truly demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing consistent, high-quality products to customers. We would like to thank all those who took part and congratulate all the winners.”
Jason Ward of John Scott Meat, sponsors of the Speciality Pie Evaluation added: “The awards are a fantastic opportunity for our customers to showcase their skill, creativity, and passion for crafting the perfect family pie. We are fortunate to have such quality, locally sourced food available on our High Street. “