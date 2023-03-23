National housebuilder, Keepmoat, has also launched its sales office at Westwood Park, Glenrothes which will feature 420 homes.

The development of the vacant site to the south of of the town is being delivered as part of a joint venture between Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise, together with adjoining landowner Land Team Scotland (Glenrothes) Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for the environment and climate change attended Keepmoat’s opening ceremony.

The launch of the new sales office at Westwood Park development in Glenrothes

She said: “It’s fantastic to see the new show homes open. This is the culmination of years of careful planning and preparation to transform a vacant site in south Glenrothes into a place that people are proud to call home.

"I welcome the vision to create a new thriving community and the benefits that it will bring not only to residents but also to local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The regeneration plans focus on increasing the residential population in the area – this means more footfall, more people using local businesses and services, supporting the local economy and therefore helping build a sustainable future for Glenrothes.”

Westwood Park will feature energy-efficient two, three and four-bedroom homes with 10% allocated for affordable housing.

Tim Metcalfe, regional managing director at Keepmoat said: “We’re thrilled to be able to give home buyers a first glimpse of our exciting and ambitious Westwood Park development and are looking forward to bringing a thriving new community to the area.