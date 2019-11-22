Three tourism awards for St Andrews

Fife tourism businesses have been recognised at the Scottish Thistle Awards regional finals.

They were honoured at the Central, Fife and Tayside event, held in Edinburgh last week, and now go forward to the national finals.

The Criterion Bar in St Andrews was named the best bar/pub, being praised for its wide selection, along with its strong focus on customer service and investment in staff.

Owner Steve Latto said: “The award is a credit to our team at The Criterion who strive to give every customer who comes through the door a traditional warm Scottish welcome. Our thanks go out to all our customers past, present and future who continue to support local businesses and local produce, as without them we would not be here.”

Catchpenny Safari Lodges, based in Elie and St Monans, won the ‘Innovation in Tourism’ award.

The business was commended in particular for its sustainability, as the power in its luxury lodges is generated by micro wind turbines and solar batteries.

Two individuals were also recognised.

Jerry Beaulier of the Hamish Foundation was named tourism and hospitality hero.

He launched the beach wheelchair project in 2018, which offers free wheelchair rental at St Andrews West Beach and works to ensure that it is accessible to all.

Mr Beaulier said: “It is fantastic to see the groups of friends and families enjoying the pleasure of our beaches who otherwise may not have the opportunity to do so.”

Debbie McCallum was named as Johnstons of Elgin regional ambassador.

She has delivered a number of initiatives in the town and surrounding area, working towards promoting St Andrews as a global tourism destination and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Debbie said she worked with a “great team”, adding: “I have had a personal passion for developing our accessible tourism proposition and to ensure that our group collaborates as much as possible with local businesses, organisations and event organisers to constantly improve the St Andrews experience for day visitors and international tourists.”

The national finals take place in March 2020.