Time is running out to bag a bargain at Fife communities' Fiver Fest

The initiative, which is organised by the Totally Locally groups, sees independent shops and businesses offering deals on goods and services for just £5 over the course of the fortnight, which comes to an end this Saturday, July 16.

It is an opportunity for businesses to both reward their regular customers with a bargain and encourage new customers to try products and services they may not otherwise buy.

In Burntisland, 49 businesses are taking part in the initiative with a mix of those with premises on the High Street and those small businesses run from home and online.

Organisers were pleased to have so many local businesses getting involved, with some who regular take part in the events as well as some new to the initiative.

The latest fortnight for the initiative – the first time it’s taken place in the height of the summer season – started on July 2.

Fiver Fest runs three times a year, and the current initiative follows a successful event in March which saw more shoppers arrive in town to advantage of the special offers.