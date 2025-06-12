TJ Ross, where traditional craftsmanship meets modern performance

TJ Ross is a family business that has continued to flourish over the last 45 years. Based in Southfield, Glenrothes, with a showroom in Edinburgh, the firm provides bespoke, enduring pieces, whether it be sash and case timber windows, doors or screens.

Much of its talent is home grown and honed from apprentice level to master craftsmen. Over the decades, the TJ Ross team has embraced new standards and technological advances to ensure the product meets modern high-performance expectations, whilst still maintaining its core values of using many handcrafted traditional methods that are irreplaceable by machinery.

The teaching and honing of this craft very much remains at the forefront of its development plans. Martin Richardson, who acquired the business in 1992, has recently stepped back into retirement and his son, Alyn is now holding the reigns as Managing Director. Alyn, who has risen through the ranks from an Apprentice, Contracts Manager, is hugely knowledgeable to lead the team.

The business has recently completed one of its largest projects to date, the revered Crieff Hydro Hotel where it was involved in the complete restoration of the impressive Winter Gardens structure including all the windows, doors as well as a vast amount of the architectural joinery.

New solar panels at TJ Ross

A client of Business Gateway Fife, Fraser McKee, Senior Business Adviser has supported the company through access to Specialist Business Advice, Fife Investment Fund and most recently through Business Efficiency Grant,fully funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

Alyn explained: “We’re championing the wave of sustainable products that have come on to the commercial market. In our factory alone we are fully powered by Solar Panels on a sunny day, the building is lit by low energy bright LED lights, and our heat is generated by efficient biomass burners which exclusively burn our timber waste materials from the manufacturing process.

"The journey to Net Zero remains at the forefront of our minds and continues to be explored and developed.” He added: “We have worked closely with Fraser for several years, and his honest, helpful and insightful approach has opened many doors for us. Business Gateway Fife is a font of knowledge for the quickly changing economic landscape that we are operating in and very much champions local, giving us access to opportunities that would remain otherwise unknown.”

To keep up with an ever-changing climate, Alyn continues to diversify and innovate the business, raising it to higher volume levels, whilst maintaining the same exemplary standards that TJ Ross is well known for.