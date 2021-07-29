Toolstation to open new Fife store next week

The new store opens on Monday.

The new store will bring seven new roles in the area and essential products to local trade and DIY customers.

Toolstation offers a wide range of leading brands and trade quality products at great prices in store and online.

It’s multi-channel service means customers can safely purchase the essentials they need from stores directly or at toolstation.com through their Click & Collect service, with most products available within five minutes after purchase.

The knowledgeable store team is also on hand with expert advice and reliable service.

Store manager Paul Strachan said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Glenrothes. We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

In January, Toolstation introduced its new Trade Credit account as part of its continued commitment to further support its trade customers. It comes at a time when almost half of tradespeople admit to being worried about the impact of the pandemic and one in five are concerned about cash flow difficulties.

Toolstation Glenrothes will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.