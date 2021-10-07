Anstruther Fish Bar has won MSC UK ‘Foodservice Champion of the Year ‘in the sustainable seafood organisation’s annual awards.

The shop, which became the world’s first MSC certified chippy in 2009, was honoured for being a trailblazer in the UK with many restaurants going on to follow in its footsteps.

It celebrated 12 years of serving sustainable seafood after getting re-certified in March.

Alison Smith, from Anstruther Fish Bar, said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised for our ongoing commitment to ensuring fish and chips for future generations.”

Loren Hiller, MSC UK &Ireland commercial manager, said: “Anstruther Fish Bar is a fantastic representative, not just for the industry, but consumers too.

“By using the blue MSC eco-label on its menu, it is helping customers identify sustainable fish and seafood, and recognising and rewarding efforts made by fishermen to ensure our oceans remain healthy.”

