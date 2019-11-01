Top accolade for Fife fish and chip shop

A Fife business has been listed in the 2020 Good Food Awards.

The Fish Hoose in Thornton is only the second fish bar in the region to receive the accolade – the first one was Anstruther Fish Bar. I am sending this on behalf of The Fish Hoose in Thornton which today was awarded the Good Food Award

Published on November 1, the Good Food Award for Fish & Chips recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field.

A record number of UK food premises brought a record number of entrants and winners.

Some 10,277 votes were cast for the finalists by readers, customers and fans alike.

Based upon customer feedback, nominations and votes, The Fish Hoose in Thornton demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to the industry benchmarks in its category.

Colin Cromar, owner, said “This is tremendous news and a well-earned accolade for all the staff who work so hard to make sure our customers always enjoy the best fish and chips”

The Fish Hoose has been serving top quality food for just over two years but the experience behind the shop stretches back a lot longer.

Colin started his career in the industry with the Anstruther Fish Bar in 1984 and went on to be at the helm of several top ranked shops before launching The Fish Hoose which has already won Best Fish & Chip Shop in Fife and been a finalist at the SEAFISH national awards.