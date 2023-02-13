Established in 2009, the Ambassador Award was set up to recognise those individuals who, through their own efforts, have played an influential role in communicating the work, challenges and the value of Scottish food and farming to a wider audience.

Andrew was announced as the winner of the Ambassador trophy at NFU Scotland’s annual dinner, attended by more than 410 guests and delegates, and held in Glasgow. He received the award from NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy and NFU Mutual chair, and former NFU Scotland President Jim McLaren.

President Martin Kennedy said: “Over many decades, Andrew Arbuckle has made an exceptional and remarkable contribution to Scottish agriculture.

Andrew is a well-deserved winner of the award

“He is a highly respected and award-winning journalist, best known for his insightful and fair reporting on food and farming over decades at our sister paper The Scotsman. He is remembered for his coverage of major crises such as Foot and Mouth and BSE and his thought-provoking commentaries and columns are still compulsive reading today.

He has served as both an MSP and a councillor representing Fife. And he has been a farmer as well.

“NFU Scotland first got to benefit from Andrew’s considerable skills and knowledge in the 1990’s when he took on local and national roles, chairing his local Fife and Kinross area and serving on our Legal committee for seven years. He authored NFU Scotland’s Centenary book in 2013.

“He has had an outstanding career dedicated to supporting and promoting an industry that he clearly loves and we are delighted to recognise that service with this award.”

Andrew has also been an outstanding fundraiser on behalf of Scotland’s rural charity, RSABI, where he currently serves as a trustee .

RSABI's Carol McLaren said: “Andrew has raised more than £100,000 through the sale of three books he compiled, with his late brother, John, to support the work of the charity to provide emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.”

“He raised a smile in the farming community through these tales, which was particularly important during the recent COVID years, when his books timed with RSABI's #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people in Scottish agriculture to keep connected and look out for signs of loneliness.