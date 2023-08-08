The St Andrews-based Preservation Company of Scotland, secured the Website of the Year accolade in the medium to large company category for its professional and consistent branding.

A wide range of engaging blog posts and news items were also welcomed by the judges. Established in 2009, the company provides building solutions for dampness, fungal decay and timber infestation.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA said: “Our members tackle a range of issues that can affect people’s homes and businesses, buildings of national importance or major infrastructure. Their talent and skills are highly valued, and our 2023 Best Practice Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the expertise and experience of our members.