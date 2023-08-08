News you can trust since 1871
Top award for building preservation company with Fife HQ

A specialist building preservation company, with its headquarters in Fife, has been presented with a top award at a ceremony hosted by national trade body the Property Care Association (PCA).
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Aug 2023, 19:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 19:23 BST

The St Andrews-based Preservation Company of Scotland, secured the Website of the Year accolade in the medium to large company category for its professional and consistent branding.

A wide range of engaging blog posts and news items were also welcomed by the judges. Established in 2009, the company provides building solutions for dampness, fungal decay and timber infestation.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA said: “Our members tackle a range of issues that can affect people’s homes and businesses, buildings of national importance or major infrastructure. Their talent and skills are highly valued, and our 2023 Best Practice Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the expertise and experience of our members.

“I congratulate The Preservation Company of Scotland on the professionalism and commitment to quality service that is recognised with this award.”

