A Fife business as confirmed the re-election of its board chairman, and appointment of a new vice-chair.

Kingdom Support & Care, which is part of the Kingdom Group, will continue to be led by Karen Koyman, with Jeff Lockhart as vice chair. The company provides personalised support and care across Fife and the Forth Valley, helping them to live independent lives in their own homes.

First elected as chair in February 2022 just 10 months after joining the board, Karen has led it through a successful annual strategy session where priorities and opportunities for the next 12 months were agreed upon.

Having previously worked in the social housing sector for 15 years, most recently as the director of finance for a housing association providing housing, care and services for the elderly, Karen has a passion for the delivery of outstanding levels of service.

She said: “Our staff at Kingdom Support & Care are dedicated and committed and know their work changes lives for the better. It’s an honour to be a part of that work.”

Jeff joined the Board in April 2021 and has a background in training, leadership and management development. Having held senior positions with international businesses Jeff brings a wealth of invaluable experience to the Kingdom Support & Care Board.