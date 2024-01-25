Amazon gained the accolade from the Top Employer Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. It recognises the company’s commitment to the development and wellbeing of its employees. Amazon has a vast fulfilment centre on the M90. It was certified as one of the top employers in Europe for a second consecutive year.

Jamie Strain, Amazon Dunfermline general manager,, said: “It’s an honour that Amazon has been certified as a Top Employer 2024 in the UK for our ongoing commitment to the development and wellbeing of our employees.”He added: “We strive to be earth’s best employer and are committed to creating an innovative and engaging workplace where our teams across the UK, who come from all backgrounds, are proud to work.”