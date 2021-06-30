Top Scottish construction firm hosts 'Meet the Buyer' event in Kirkcaldy
One of the Scotland’s leading building and construction firms, The JR Group, is welcoming local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to its Meet the Buyer event in Kirkcaldy this July.
Taking place on Thursday July 22 at Dean Park Hotel, between 10am and 4pm the construction business is looking to welcome suppliers and sub-contractors covering all areas of construction.
Craig Whyte, commercial director for The JR Group, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting our Meet the Buyer event in Fife to meet fresh and local talent.
"It is great way for us to introduce The JR Group to local SMEs and reach out to new subcontractors and suppliers within the local area.
“We have a number of projects in the pipeline here in Fife, starting with the Glen Albyn development – a collection of 49 homes for Fife Housing Group which is due to start this summer.
“We would urge anyone interested to come along and speak with us on the day.”