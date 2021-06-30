Taking place on Thursday July 22 at Dean Park Hotel, between 10am and 4pm the construction business is looking to welcome suppliers and sub-contractors covering all areas of construction.

Craig Whyte, commercial director for The JR Group, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting our Meet the Buyer event in Fife to meet fresh and local talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place this July.

"It is great way for us to introduce The JR Group to local SMEs and reach out to new subcontractors and suppliers within the local area.

“We have a number of projects in the pipeline here in Fife, starting with the Glen Albyn development – a collection of 49 homes for Fife Housing Group which is due to start this summer.

“We would urge anyone interested to come along and speak with us on the day.”

People are welcome to turn up on the day – however to help with COVID restrictions and avoid a wait, people can register by emailing [email protected]

For more information, please visit: www.thejrgroup.co.uk or call: 0141 849 6711.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.