Tourism awards for Fife businesses Homelands Trust and Hickory Golf Workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Fife businesses have won top regional tourism awards.

Both The Homelands Trust Fife and The Hickory Golf Workshop received awards at the Central and East of Scotland Thistle Awards regional final at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Edinburgh which celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry.

This year saw more than 700 entries submitted by individuals, businesses, events and community organisations in the bid to be recognised for the role they play in making Scotland a must-visit, must-return destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homelands Trust-Fife won the Inclusive Tourism Award. The category celebrates businesses who develop an outstanding welcome for all customers and provide accessible facilities which can be enjoyed by all customers.

Vicki Miller of VisitScotland, Martina Goodman and Helen Lawrenson of Homelands Trust with presenter Arlene Stuart (Pic: Connor Mollison)

Nestled in woodlands in the village of Lundin Links, it is a registered Scottish charity working to improve the quality of life of people affected by disability and life limiting conditions, by providing accessible luxury self-catering lodges.

Helen Lawrenson, general manager, said: “Ten years ago this month, we opened up four of our lodges and last year we opened up a further five. All nine lodges are fully accessible because we believe firmly that everyone, regardless of abilities should be allowed to enjoy a holiday by the sea with friends and family.”

Located just six miles outside of St. Andrews, The Hickory Golf Workshop was presented with the award for Innovation in Tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop showcases the craftsmanship of Scotland's oldest and last remaining golf club maker. Visitors can explore numerous historical artifacts, engage with fascinating facts about golf's evolution, participate in hands-on workshops, and try out hickory golf clubs on an indoor simulator and putting green. It blends tradition with interactive activities for all ages.

From left: Gemma Mair of News Scotland, Stu Fraser and Claire Fraser of The Hickory Golf Workshop and presenter Arlene Stuart. (Pic: Connor Mollison)

The judges were particularly impressed with the interactive nature of the workshop and praised the team for remaining true to the heritage of golf while embracing modern tastes to the new experiences.

Stu Fraser, founder, said: “We are proud to have created a truly unique and innovative visitor attraction that celebrates golf's rich heritage through hands-on experiences. This award underscores our passion and dedication to preserving and promoting Scotland's golfing history.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Destination development director said: “Huge congratulations to The Hickory Golf Workshop and Homelands Trust-Fife for this fabulous achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is fantastic to see such recognition for the region’s diverse and vibrant tourism offering, as well as the passionate and dedicated individuals who work within it.

“I wish both businesses the best of luck for the Scottish Thistle Award national final in November where they will be representing not just Fife but the entire Central & East region.

The Scottish Thistle Awards champion innovation, collaboration and sustainable practices, in line with the ambitions of the national tourism strategy, Scotland Outlook 2030.

Responsible tourism is at the heart of the Scottish Thistle Awards, supporting the aim for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in this field. Entrants to all categories must evidence how they have embraced best practice covering the four key areas of a low carbon economy, inclusivity, thriving communities and Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage.