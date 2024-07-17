Tourism awards: these eight Fife businesses are shortlisted in 2024 awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight tourism businesses and events across Fife have made the shortlist of Scotland’s premier tourism and events industry awards.

The Scottish Thistle Awards have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.

Among those shortlisted at the Central and East Thistle Awards are Wild Scottish Sauna in St Andrews, competing in the ‘best outdoor or adventure experience’ category, and Off Grid Travel in Kingsbarns, which has been shortlisted for the climate action award.

Hickory Golf Workshop in Largoward is up for the ‘innovation in tourism’ category, and The Physician in St Andrews and The Boar’s Head Fife in Auchtermuchty are both in the running for the best bar.

The tourism trophies up for grabs: (Pic: Connor Mollison Photography)

In Cupar, Lindores – Stay has secured a spot in the ‘best self-catering or unique stay’ category and Craighall Steading is shortlisted for Best B&B or guest house. Homeland Trust – Fife is shortlisted in the ‘inclusive tourism’ category, which celebrates a business which has developed an outstanding welcome for all customers and that provides accessible facilities to be enjoyed by all customers.

Those shortlisted will go to the awards at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh on September 26 Winners will then battle it out at the national Scottish Thistle Awards final in November.

Steven Walker, chair of awards industry panel, said: “For over 30 years, the awards have celebrated the very best of Scotland’s tourism and events sector. Starting with just six categories in 1992, the awards now boast eighteen categories and more than 400 past winners.

“Winning a Thistle Award is a testament to excellence in the industry, allowing recipients to join a prestigious roll of honour. It not only raises their profile but also boosts staff morale and acknowledges their remarkable achievements.

“Advancing to the regional finals signifies that these businesses, events and individuals are among the finest in the country, demonstrating their commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland director of destination development, said: “It is fantastic to see such a strong representation from Fife in the regional finals. These entries show the strength and depth of the visitor economy in Fife, from quality accommodation, eateries and experiences to examples of collaboration and innovation.”