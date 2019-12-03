Town business owners hail success of festive events

Successful festive shopping events took place in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Shoppers were encouraged to support local independent traders at a festive shopping day in the Merchants’ Quarter on Saturday.

While Kangus Coffee House held its annual Christmas Bazaar which took place in the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd on the same day.

The successful bazaar featured various stalls featuring handmade Christmas gifts, jewellery, local chutneys, cards as well as a pop up bar, a DJ, children’s artwork and a kids’ corner.

In Merchants’ Quarter in the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, independent traders organised a free-to-enter festive raffle which offered locals the chance to win three separate prizes - with vouchers worth over £100 donated by local businesses in the area.

There was also live music outside KCCVinyl featuring compere Retro Nitz Road Show as well as street food with Irish and Scottish food provided by Lily’s Larder, wildfire pizza from Tayport, ice-cream, hot waffles and hot chocolate from Carol’s Shop which is based in Elie.

Dean Penman, organiser and owner of MQ Coffee, said: “It was a really good day and there were big crowds who came down to the shops and to also hear the live music. I had two to three times more the amount of people I usually have in here on a Saturday, it really helped to increase the footfall and raise the profile of Merchants’ Quarter.

“There were 16 traders involved and the feedback from the ones I have spoken to has been good, I know Rose from The Flower Ranger had a few orders for wreaths.

It was a good success.”

Gail Cadogan, organiser and owner of My Cherry Pie, said: “It was a really good day and was well received. The street food went down well - the guy who had the wildfire pizza sold out! People are always keen to support their local traders. The live music and the street food were very popular and the day was a success.”