Traditional Fife pub put on the market with this asking price

A traditional pub in north Fife has been put up for sale with an asking price of £350,000.

The Bell Rock Tavern in Tayport is being marketed as “a great opportunity …with further potential to develop.”

The pub dates from 1876, and its sale is being handled by London based specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co. The business comprises a public bar with seating across two levels, and a well-presented restaurant with its own bar, accommodating around 60 covers.

Also included in the sale is a three-bedroom apartment with a private entrance. Externally, the property features a beer garden with iews overlooking the harbour, which is very popular with both locals and visitors during the summer months.

The Bell Rock Tavern dates from the 1870s (Pic: Submitted)

Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, comments: “This is a great opportunity to acquire a well-located business with multiple revenue streams as well as further potential to develop.”

The Bell Rock Tavern is on the market with a freehold asking price of £350,000.