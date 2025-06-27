Traditional Fife pub sold to a local family

A traditional pub in Fife has been sold.

The Stag Inn, Falkland, has been sold on behalf of Bruce Taverns to a local family which has big plans to develop the site. The deal was concluded for an undisclosed price. It was handled by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

Scott Piatkowski, from Bruce Taverns, said: “We are delighted to achieve this freehold sale, after what started out as the sale of a new lease. We would like to thank Simon Watson for his perseverance in finding the right buyer to take the pub forward.”

Simon Watson, business agent,, pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, added, “This sale demonstrates that appetite is still strong for traditional pubs in rural parts of Scotland, despite trade-related headwinds. If you are considering selling, I would encourage you to get in touch with us to discuss your exit plans.”