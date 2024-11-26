Transformation of near ruined former Fife miners’ institute wins UK award

A housing association which transformed a former miners institute in Fife has won a national award.

Ore Valley Housing Association secured the prestigious National Gold Award at the recent International Green Apple Environment Awards 2024 in the ‘Property and Estate Management: Regeneration’ category.

Held at Kensington Palace in London, it won the top prize for its redevelopment of the former Bowhill Miners Institute building in Cardenden, where it took the building from a near-ruin to now providing 10 energy efficient homes for social rent.

The Green Apple Environment Awards were established in 1994 as an annual campaign to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world. The Green Apple Awards scheme was the first to be accredited as an official feeder scheme into the European Business Awards for the Environment and it is now the only official feeder scheme into the Gree World Awards, which are held in a different country every year.

The former Bowhill Miners Institute (Pic: Submitted)

Nick Clark, chief executive, welcomed the national recognition.

He said: “Securing this award vindicates the tremendous, and prolonged, effort made by OVHA and our partners including Campion Homes, ECD Architects, Kingdom Housing Association and the Scottish Government to save this historic property

and restore it once again to the heart of our community.

“Where once there was a symbol of decline in our former mining town, there is now a prominent sign of regeneration and renewal through this sympathetic preservation of local history. We extend our sincerest thanks to all involved in this challenging project.”

