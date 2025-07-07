Transformation of near ruined miners’ institute in Fife wins another top award

The transformation of a near ruined former miners’ institute into new homes has scooped another top award.

Ore Valley Housing Association’s restoration of Bowhill Miners Institute building in Cardenden was named a winner at the Scotland Energy Efficiency Awards 2025 in the ‘New Build or Renovation Project’ category. Held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow last month, the organisation won top prize alongside the project’s architects ECD Architects for its redevelopment after taking the building from a near-ruin to providing 10 energy efficient homes for social rent.

Nick Clark, chief executive, said: “Further recognition of this project showcases the tremendous and prolonged effort made by OVHA and our partners including Campion Homes, ECD Architects, Kingdom Housing Association and the Scottish Government to save this historic property and restore it once again to the heart of our community. We extend our sincerest thanks to all involved in delivering this challenging project”.

Last year, the housing association secured the prestigious national gold award at the International Green Apple Environment Awards 2024 for its work on the project.