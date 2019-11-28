TSB to close store in May

TSB has announced that it will be closing its Kinross store next year – one 17 across Scotland set to be shut.

TSB said it is reshaping its branch network to ensure it meets the changing needs of customers and is launching new initiatives aimed at helping customers impacted by the closures.

It blamed low customer numbers and a drop in transactions.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “We have made the difficult decision to close some of our quieter branches and will fully support customers through this transition.

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to redeploy as many people as we can to other roles and keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum.”