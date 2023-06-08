Twelve Fife restaurants among finalists at The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023

The awards, which are in their second year, recognise the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. Following the voting process where members of the public considered everything from food quality to service and ambiance, the finest restaurants and dining establishments have been shortlisted for the awards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on Monday, July 3. The awards aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences. They also showcase the diversity and quality of Scottish cuisine, raising the profile of the Scottish food and restaurant industry and contributing to its ongoing growth and success.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther has made the shortlist in the fish and chip restaurant category, while Burger Island in Burntisland is in the running for burger restaurant of the year. The Ship Inn, Elie is up for the hotel restaurant of the year and Ostlers Close Restaurant in Cupar could become country restaurant of the year. St Andrews’ Little Italy is among the finalists in the Italian restaurant category with the town’s Tanon in Market Street up for Thai restaurant of the year.

Some of the Fife finalists in the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023.

There are two Fife restaurants in the running for the Indian restaurant of the year – Eastern Touch at Anstruther and Cloud 9 in Dunfermline. Tapas Ducal in Dunfermline is on the shortlist for the Spanish restaurant category and the town’s Antioch Restaurant is in the Turkish category. Apricot India and Nepalese Restaurant in Dunfermline is up for Nepalese restaurant of the year, while the Bonnybank Inn, near Kennoway, is in the Mexican restaurant category.

An awards spokesperson said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. With Mediterranean, Japanese, Nepalese, seafood and Mexican restaurants amongst others, Scotland is a real paradise for foodies. We are thrilled to announce our finalists for 2023 and look forward to revealing the winners at the awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the finalists and we wish them the best of good luck.”

The Bonnybank Inn is in the running for Mexican restaurant of the year. (Pic: Google Maps)

The Wee Chippy is up for fish and chip restaurant of the year.

Burger Island in Burntisland is in the running for burger restaurant of the year.