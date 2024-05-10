Two awards for Fife-based WildStrong at the 2024 Scotland StartUp Awards
WildStrong, an outdoor movement company on a mission to bring more people outside, to move more and spend time together, was named both Education and Training StartUp of the Year and Rural StartUp of the Year at the recent awards.
The business is based at Cambo Estate, Kingsbarns and specialises in movements that we all need to hold onto as we age so we can keep joining in.
WildStrong teaches through a mixture of peer-led teaching, movement games and challenges.
It currently runs groups in Kingsbarns (Cambo), Falkland and three locations in England and one in Wales.
Gill Erskine, who co-founded WildStrong with her husband Andrew Telfer, said: “It’s exciting to have won both of these awards. We all need more time together, time in nature and to move more. Most of us will never go to the gym, if we’re going to build movement into our lives it needs to tick more boxes than exercise – it needs to be local, joyful and fulfilling.
"We’re particularly proud of the Education and Training Award as we’ve worked really hard to create a first class training course that enables communities to build their own groups in their local green spaces.”
The UK StartUp Awards were established to highlight the success of startups across ten UK nations and regions, and to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy.
Harriet Rees, CIO at Starling Bank, one of the awards’ supporters, said: “Turning an idea into a successful business takes a lot of courage and dedication. Congratulations to WildStrong on winning their category in Scotland and making it to this year’s UK national final.
"StartUps need certainty to plan ahead. It’s great to see so many thrive, especially in these challenging economic times.”
As a regional winner in their category, WildStrong will now progress to the UK Startup Awards final being held at Ideas Fest on September 12.
