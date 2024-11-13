Two Fife chippies among top winners at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards

Two of Anstruther's chippies came out on top at the awards with others in Fife being Highly Recommended.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was awarded the title for Best Fish Supper (East) at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night, while just along the road the Anstruther Fish Bar brought home the People’s Choice Award.

There was also a Highly Recommended certificate for The Wee Chippy in the Best Fish Fryer category.

Three other chippies from across the Kingdom were also recognised with Highly Recommended certificates at the awards – Fish & Frites, Anstruther for Best Team; Toby’s Fish and Chip Shop in Thornton for Best Family Business, and Cromars in St Andrews for both Best Fish Supper (East) and Best Chip Shop (East).

The Scottish Fish and Chip Awards, which are organised by Paramount Creative, look to recognise the best in the industry.

Warren Paul, Paramount’s CEO, said: “Each year we celebrate the very best in what has always been the classic takeaway – fish and chips.

"We bring together entrants from all over Scotland, showcasing those who strive for quality by using top ingredients and going the extra mile to provide the very best food to their customers.

“We evaluate fish and chip shops in tiny villages and bustling cities alike, sending judges to every single entrant, whether they’re just two minutes away from our office or hours away by ferry on a remote island.

"A win or even a highly recommended nod from us is a seal of approval you can trust – our winners’ success speaks for itself year after year. Try their food for yourself, and let us know what you think.”