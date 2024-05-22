Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Fife pubs have been named as among the best in Scotland.

The Crown Tavern in Burntisland was named Outstanding Pub of the Year at the Drinks Awards Scotland on Monday, while The Boudingait in Cupar scooped the award for Best Gastro Pub.

The awards, which were held for the first time this year, celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and drinks retailers from across Scotland.

The winners were announced on Monday as part of an online campaign.

The Boudingait in Cupar was named Gastro Pub of the Year.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2024 said: “These awards have helped showcase the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant drinks industry. We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of the bars, pubs and restaurants that continuously raise the bar for exceptional service.