Two Fife venues are winners at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025
Hugos Bar and Pavilion in Dalgety Bay celebrated a second consecutive win at the awards, which are now in their 30th year. This year the venue took home the award for DRAM Best Beer Garden.
While St Andrews’ pub, The Criterion won the trophy for Best Drinks Offering.
The awards, which are run by hospitality magazine DRAM, are Scotland’s longest running celebration of pubs, bars and the people who make them great.
The awards ceremony took place in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.
Susan Young, organiser and editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year. These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.
"Over the past 30 years, we’ve hosted some incredible events, and this was certainly one of the best. Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements. Congratulations to each and every one of them!”
The other Fife hospitality venues to be shortlisted as finalists this year were The Keys Bar in St Andrews for Best Drinks Offering; Montagues in Kirkcaldy for Community Pub of the Year and Louie Brown’s in Dalgety Bay for the Award for Outstanding Quality.