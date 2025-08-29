Two Fife venues are winners at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025

Two Fife pubs are raising a glass after coming out on top at the 2025 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugos Bar and Pavilion in Dalgety Bay celebrated a second consecutive win at the awards, which are now in their 30th year. This year the venue took home the award for DRAM Best Beer Garden.

While St Andrews’ pub, The Criterion won the trophy for Best Drinks Offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, which are run by hospitality magazine DRAM, are Scotland’s longest running celebration of pubs, bars and the people who make them great.

The team from The Criterion in St Andrews won the award for Best Drinks Offering at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025. (Pic: Peter Sandground)

The awards ceremony took place in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.

Susan Young, organiser and editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year. These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.

"Over the past 30 years, we’ve hosted some incredible events, and this was certainly one of the best. Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements. Congratulations to each and every one of them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other Fife hospitality venues to be shortlisted as finalists this year were The Keys Bar in St Andrews for Best Drinks Offering; Montagues in Kirkcaldy for Community Pub of the Year and Louie Brown’s in Dalgety Bay for the Award for Outstanding Quality.