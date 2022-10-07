Two new awards for Burntisland's Burger Island

Burger Island has secured two more awards. Pictured outside from left is: owner Raina Miller and manager Michaela McLachlan.

Burger Island in Burntisland has received both a TripAdvisor ‘Travellers’ Choice’ award and a Good Food Blue Ribbon Award for Takeaway.

The TripAdvisor award recognises the very best tourism establishments in terms of service, quality, customer satisfaction and more based on the reviews and opinions of visitors, while the Good Food Awards recognise places to eat and drink across the UK that display "culinary excellence", and judgements are based on the quality of food served, customer feedback and votes, and food hygiene.

The Burntisland business is owned by Raina and Stewart Miller.

Raina said the awards were a “great boost”.

She said: "They both landed in our inbox this week and were a nice surprise, especially the travellers’ choice award from Tripadvisor.

"Tripadvisor is such a big platform and I think it’s generally the hardest platform, so the fact that our customers have left us amazing reviews there for food and customer service is a massive boost for us.

"We’re now ranked at the number three pace to eat in Burntisland and in the top ten per cent of restaurants worldwide which is amazing.

"The Blue Ribbon Award for Takeaway is lovely too and we’ll now appear in the Good Food list for 2023.

"We’d like to thank our customers for voting for us in this one.”

Last year, just weeks after opening the High Street branch Burger Island was nominated as a finalist in the British Takeaway Awards, in association with Just Eat.

They went on to win and were named as Scotland’s best takeaway in the awards.

Raina and the team are now hoping they’ll be able to keep up their awards success in the coming months and retain that title.

She said: “We hope to continue our success in January by retaining the award we won last year for Scotland’s best takeaway in the Just Eat awards.

"We will find out on November 7 if we’ve made the shortlist for this year’s awards, so that’s the one we’re hoping for.

"Last time due to Covid restrictions we were only allowed two tickets, but hopefully this year we can all go to London as a team and enjoy the occasion whether we win or not.

"Special thanks to our amazing team and all our lovely customers who have been on this journey with us.”

Raina and Stewart Miller opened the Burger Island outlet on the town’s High Street last April.

The business had been operating from a kiosk at the corner of Burntisland Links for 29 years, serving mainly seasonal visitors who arrive for the summer shows, but after making a few changes to the business they opened their year-long outlet.

When the Burntisland shows were cancelled in 2020, Raina and Stewart upgraded their usual fast food offering, by adding a range of specials and making deliveries to customers.