The Bannatyne Health Club in Dunfermline has invested £30,000 to create and equip the studio which will host the Less Mills Ceremony which is “set to revolutionise workout routines, with a unique blend of strength, cardio, and conditioning.”

It is a resistance-based workout that emphasises full-body strength. It combines explosive exercises, balance and coordination drills, and whole-body flow-based movement. Utilising a variety of equipment stations, the programme is designed to cater to a diverse range of fitness goals and preferences.

Crafted to fit into a compact 45-minute format, the gym said the Les Mills Ceremony “is the ideal workout for those looking to maximise their fitness regime within a limited time frame.”

Fiona McNorton, Colin MacGillivray, Carl McCartney and Oliver Cox launch the new Les Mills Ceremony programme (Pic: Submitted)

It said feedback from regular participants of the programme - already hugely popular in New Zealand - has been overwhelmingly positive. Its combination of strength and cardio elements addresses the needs of members who seek variety in their workouts to maintain engagement and motivation.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of The Bannatyne Group, said, “We are excited to bring Les Mills Ceremony to our members at Dunfermline. This class represents our commitment to offering cutting-edge and diverse workout options. We believe it will be a game-changer for our members, providing an effective and enjoyable way to achieve their fitness goals.”