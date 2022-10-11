News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

UK’s fastest growing takeaway pizza chain opens new base in Fife

The UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain is set to open a branch in Fife.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fireaway launches its eighth Scottish outlet at 18 Hospital Hill, Dunfermline, on Tuesday, October 18.

The company launched in London in 2016, and now has more than 125 stores including premises in Northern Ireland and Amsterdam.

In 2021 it won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA Awards.

Fireaway opens in Fife this month

Most Popular

Fireaway was founded by Mario Aleppo who set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

Read More

Read More
Nul points for music but Eurovision juggernaut is impossible to resist

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Fireaway will launch its eighth Scottish store when it opens in Fife

The business even does a Nutella Pizza.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

FifeDunfermlineLondonNorthern Ireland