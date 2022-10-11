UK’s fastest growing takeaway pizza chain opens new base in Fife
The UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain is set to open a branch in Fife.
Fireaway launches its eighth Scottish outlet at 18 Hospital Hill, Dunfermline, on Tuesday, October 18.
The company launched in London in 2016, and now has more than 125 stores including premises in Northern Ireland and Amsterdam.
In 2021 it won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA Awards.
Fireaway was founded by Mario Aleppo who set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.
He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.
These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.
The business even does a Nutella Pizza.
Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”