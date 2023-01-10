News you can trust since 1871
UK’s fastest growing takeaway pizza chain opens new base in Fife this week

The UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain is set to open a branch in Fife - several months later than planned.

By Allan Crow
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 12:46pm

Fireaway launches its eighth Scottish outlet at 18 Hospital Hill, Dunfermline, on Tuesday, January 17.

It was originally set to open last October.

The company launched in London in 2016, and now has more than 125 stores including premises in Northern Ireland and Amsterdam. In 2021 it won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA Awards.

Fireaway launches in Fife next week
Fireaway was founded by Mario Aleppo who set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

