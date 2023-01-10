UK’s fastest growing takeaway pizza chain opens new base in Fife this week

Fireaway launches its eighth Scottish outlet at 18 Hospital Hill, Dunfermline, on Tuesday, January 17.

It was originally set to open last October.

The company launched in London in 2016, and now has more than 125 stores including premises in Northern Ireland and Amsterdam. In 2021 it won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA Awards.

Fireaway launches in Fife next week

Fireaway was founded by Mario Aleppo who set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

