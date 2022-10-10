Ultrafast broadband project set to roll out across Fife homes and businesses

Telecommunications company Axione UK has started a £300m project to build a new gigabit-capable Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband network to four million premises for ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to sell on to homes. This includes areas in Fife.

The network - a subsidiary of French provider Axione – began by building around St. Andrews in 2021.

The roll out began in St Andrews

Fife Council officers are now working with Axione UK on the necessary consents for sites, including telecommunications cabinets and roads consents.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “Good connectivity has never been more important.

“Axione UK’s planned investment is a welcome step along the road to full connectivity that is so vital. This will offer increased choice to Fife residents and communities.”