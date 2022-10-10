News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ultrafast broadband project set to roll out across Fife homes and businesses

Ultrafast broadband is to be rolled out to more homes and businesses in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:14 am - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:15 am

Telecommunications company Axione UK has started a £300m project to build a new gigabit-capable Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband network to four million premises for ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to sell on to homes. This includes areas in Fife.

The network - a subsidiary of French provider Axione – began by building around St. Andrews in 2021.

Read More

Read More
Holiday park plan unveiled next to one of Fife’s most popular parks
The roll out began in St Andrews

Most Popular

Fife Council officers are now working with Axione UK on the necessary consents for sites, including telecommunications cabinets and roads consents.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “Good connectivity has never been more important.

“Axione UK’s planned investment is a welcome step along the road to full connectivity that is so vital. This will offer increased choice to Fife residents and communities.”

In the first half pf 2023, the work will focus on west Fife, including Blairhall, Caimeyhill, Carnock, Comrie, Culross, Gowkhall, Oakley, Saline and Steelend, Torryburn and Valleyfield, plus Newburgh,

FifeFife Council