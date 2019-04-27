Union appeal over Kirkcaldy Debenhams closure

A call has been made to treat staff at Kirkcaldy’s Debenhams store with “dignity and respect” after the company’s announcement it will close.

The High Street store is one of 22 confirmed closures across the UK – and the only branch in Scotland on the hit list. It will close sometime after Christmas as the new owners seek to cull 50 stores, putting some 1200 jobs at risk.

Now shopworkers’ union, USDAW, has called for urgent talks to give staff a voice in the future of the company.

Dave Gill, national officer says: “This is more devastating news for staff who have been working under the threat of store closures for some time.

“They have been left on the side-lines as a game of corporate monopoly has been played out in the media. It is devastating news for staff in the store closures, and the threat continues in every other Debenhams store.

“We again urge the company to engage with USDAW, the trade union for Debenhams staff.

“It’s crucial that the staff and their voice should be heard and they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. We will continue to provide our members with the support and advice they need at this very difficult time.”